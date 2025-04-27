Sign up
Previous
62 / 365
Yup, an albino squirrel…
There are a host of them living in The Company Gardens in Cape Town. They’re kind of friendly, and brave, always on the look out for food.
27th April 2025
27th Apr 25
Colleen
@c0llz
I’ve been in and out of love with photography for decades. I studied for a year in the early 90s, using a Pentax K1000 with...
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
27th April 2025 8:16am
squirrel
wildlife
urban
albino
