Yup, an albino squirrel… by c0llz
Yup, an albino squirrel…

There are a host of them living in The Company Gardens in Cape Town. They’re kind of friendly, and brave, always on the look out for food.
27th April 2025 27th Apr 25

Colleen

@c0llz
I’ve been in and out of love with photography for decades. I studied for a year in the early 90s, using a Pentax K1000 with...
