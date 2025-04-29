Previous
Steps and shadows by c0llz
68 / 365

Steps and shadows

This reservoir dominates the skyline on a path through the nature reserve.
I like the architectural effect of the concrete and the shadows from the ladder.
29th April 2025 29th Apr 25

Colleen

@c0llz
I've been in and out of love with photography for decades. I studied for a year in the early 90s, using a Pentax K1000 with...
Photo Details

