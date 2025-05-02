Sign up
Previous
67 / 365
It’s really beauful here
I took a days leave from work and had an early appointment. This was my view in the way home. I pulled over a took a pic. Feeling so grateful.
2nd May 2025
2nd May 25
0
0
Colleen
@c0llz
I’ve been in and out of love with photography for decades. I studied for a year in the early 90s, using a Pentax K1000 with...
67
photos
11
followers
12
following
18% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
2nd May 2025 11:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
scenic
