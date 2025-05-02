Previous
It’s really beauful here by c0llz
67 / 365

It’s really beauful here

I took a days leave from work and had an early appointment. This was my view in the way home. I pulled over a took a pic. Feeling so grateful.
2nd May 2025 2nd May 25

Colleen

@c0llz
I’ve been in and out of love with photography for decades. I studied for a year in the early 90s, using a Pentax K1000 with...
18% complete

Photo Details

