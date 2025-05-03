Sign up
69 / 365
Art in the afternoon
A quiet art gallery space with the afternoon’s sun adding lovely shadows.
3rd May 2025
3rd May 25
Colleen
@c0llz
I’ve been in and out of love with photography for decades. I studied for a year in the early 90s, using a Pentax K1000 with...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
3rd May 2025 1:37pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
art
,
drawing
