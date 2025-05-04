Previous
Hopeful eyes by c0llz
71 / 365

Hopeful eyes

Sweet Jackie was looking up, hoping for
Some scraps.
4th May 2025 4th May 25

Colleen

@c0llz
I’ve been in and out of love with photography for decades. I studied for a year in the early 90s, using a Pentax K1000 with...
19% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact