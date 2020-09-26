Previous
For King and Country by cabbydave
For King and Country

Taken at the Ceremonial Society of the Knot commemorating the execution of Charles 1st.
Composited with a local country forest lane to make it look more in keeping with the period.
26th September 2020

cabbydave

@cabbydave
