11 / 365
For King and Country
Taken at the Ceremonial Society of the Knot commemorating the execution of Charles 1st.
Composited with a local country forest lane to make it look more in keeping with the period.
26th September 2020
26th Sep 20
0
0
cabbydave
@cabbydave
11
photos
1
followers
0
following
3% complete
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Taken
19th June 2020 9:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
historic
,
re-enactment
