Getting a leg over by cabbydave
Getting a leg over

Two completely separate images. The student on stilts from Tel Aviv in Israel and the ancient cell from Tiberius by the Sea of Galilee also in Israel. Plenty of help from Adobe on this one.
27th September 2020 27th Sep 20

