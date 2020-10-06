Sign up
Me and my shadow.
The roof of Nº1 New Change in The City of London.
6th October 2020
6th Oct 20
cabbydave
@cabbydave
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
365
E-M10MarkII
9th August 2019 10:57am
shadows
,
people
,
roofgarden
sheri
That's a neat space.
October 6th, 2020
