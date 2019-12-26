Previous
Thank you Christmas. That’s quite enough! by caddick
39 / 365

Thank you Christmas. That’s quite enough!

Tetley has finally had enough of all these Christmas celebrations and is now officially closed for ‘the holidays’. 😋
26th December 2019 26th Dec 19

Mike

@caddick
Back again for another year! You’ll see Tetley and TinkerBell (his shadow) who love each other dearly. Occasionally, I'll get a picture of Jonesy...
