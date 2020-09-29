Previous
Warming his ears in the sunshine by caddick
Warming his ears in the sunshine

Tetley taking the chance to bask in one of the last sunny afternoons of the year. There’s always time for a quiet snooze!
29th September 2020 29th Sep 20

Mike

ace
@caddick
Back again for another year! You’ll see Tetley and TinkerBell (his shadow) who love each other dearly. Occasionally, I'll get a picture of Jonesy...
