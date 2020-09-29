Sign up
Warming his ears in the sunshine
Tetley taking the chance to bask in one of the last sunny afternoons of the year. There’s always time for a quiet snooze!
29th September 2020
Mike
ace
@caddick
Back again for another year! You’ll see Tetley and TinkerBell (his shadow) who love each other dearly. Occasionally, I'll get a picture of Jonesy...
Views
3
Album
Back Again
Camera
iPhone 6s
Taken
29th September 2020 1:27pm
dogs
sunshine
whippets
