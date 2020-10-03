Previous
Tetley is always happy to do his exercises. by caddick
46 / 365

Tetley is always happy to do his exercises.

Tetley is currently in training, and busy perfecting the skill of sniffing-around-corners.
He certainly has the nose for it!
Mike

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Cute nose shot. ( not sure why little red riding hood story comes to my mind....I am smiling tho... very cute big bad wolf )
October 3rd, 2020  
