46 / 365
Tetley is always happy to do his exercises.
Tetley is currently in training, and busy perfecting the skill of sniffing-around-corners.
He certainly has the nose for it!
3rd October 2020
3rd Oct 20
Mike
ace
@caddick
Back again for another year! You’ll see Tetley and TinkerBell (his shadow) who love each other dearly. Occasionally, I'll get a picture of Jonesy...
Views
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Back Again
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
3rd October 2020 12:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
nose
,
whippet
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Cute nose shot. ( not sure why little red riding hood story comes to my mind....I am smiling tho... very cute big bad wolf )
October 3rd, 2020
