64 / 365
Where would you rather be?
So cold and wet here Tetley imagining he’d rather be somewhere warmer this Christmas!
25th December 2020
25th Dec 20
Mike
@caddick
Back again for another year! You’ll see Tetley and TinkerBell (his shadow) who love each other dearly. Occasionally, I'll get a picture of Jonesy...
dog
holiday
whippet
Mike
Happy holidays to everyone!
December 25th, 2020
