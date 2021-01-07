Previous
Camping under my blanket by caddick
66 / 365

Camping under my blanket

It’s cold outside today, so anywhere inside is great!
Tinker is warm and cozy reclining under a blanket on the sofa!!
7th January 2021 7th Jan 21

Mike

ace
@caddick
Back again for another year! You’ll see Tetley and TinkerBell (his shadow) who love each other dearly. Occasionally, I'll get a picture of Jonesy...
18% complete

Julie
Smile Tinker, keep warm.
January 7th, 2021  
Mike ace
@jaffacake She knows exactly how to stay warm!
January 7th, 2021  
