66 / 365
Camping under my blanket
It’s cold outside today, so anywhere inside is great!
Tinker is warm and cozy reclining under a blanket on the sofa!!
7th January 2021
7th Jan 21
Mike
ace
@caddick
Back again for another year! You’ll see Tetley and TinkerBell (his shadow) who love each other dearly. Occasionally, I'll get a picture of Jonesy...
Tags
dog
,
cozy
,
whippet
Julie
Smile Tinker, keep warm.
January 7th, 2021
Mike
ace
@jaffacake
She knows exactly how to stay warm!
January 7th, 2021
