78 / 365
Flashy Gnashers
Can’t really believe it must have been almost 10years ago when Tinker and Tetley were starting to become the best of friends!!!
25th June 2021
25th Jun 21
Mike
ace
@caddick
Back again for another year! You’ll see Tetley and TinkerBell (his shadow) who love each other dearly. Occasionally, I'll get a picture of Jonesy...
teeth
dogs
whippets
