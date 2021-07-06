Previous
Patiently waiting. by caddick
82 / 365

Patiently waiting.

Tetley is always on the alert for a potential treat.
Best to make himself comfortable.
6th July 2021 6th Jul 21

Mike

ace
@caddick
Back again for another year! You’ll see Tetley and TinkerBell (his shadow) who love each other dearly. Occasionally, I'll get a picture of Jonesy...
22% complete

