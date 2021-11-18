Sign up
95 / 365
Tetley at 1 and again at 11
Tetley taken at year 1 and again at 11 years old.
Ten years apart and proving he is our ‘One in Ten’
18th November 2021
18th Nov 21
Mike
ace
@caddick
Back again for another year! You’ll see Tetley and TinkerBell (his shadow) who love each other dearly. Occasionally, I'll get a picture of Jonesy...
Tags
smile
dogs
age
whippet
Lesley
ace
Gorgeous boy
November 18th, 2021
