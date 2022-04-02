Sign up
101 / 365
Discovering ‘sea weed’
Having recently discovered ‘friendly’ limpets stuck to rocks at the beach, both dogs became strangely brave!
Today time to investigate the sudden appearance of seaweed…
2nd April 2022
2nd Apr 22
Mike
ace
@caddick
Back again for another year! You’ll see Tetley and TinkerBell (his shadow) who love each other dearly. Occasionally, I'll get a picture of Jonesy...
101
photos
23
followers
58
following
27% complete
View this month »
Tags
dogs
,
seaweed
,
whippets
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Lots of sniffing to do in that pile
April 2nd, 2022
