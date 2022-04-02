Previous
Discovering ‘sea weed’ by caddick
101 / 365

Having recently discovered ‘friendly’ limpets stuck to rocks at the beach, both dogs became strangely brave!
Today time to investigate the sudden appearance of seaweed…
Mike

Esther Rosenberg ace
Lots of sniffing to do in that pile
April 2nd, 2022  
