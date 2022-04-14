Sign up
102 / 365
Hiding in plain sight
Tinker has managed to cover herself under her warm blanket using the theory that “…if I can’t see you … you can’t see me”
14th April 2022
14th Apr 22
Mike
ace
@caddick
Back again for another year! You’ll see Tetley and TinkerBell (his shadow) who love each other dearly. Occasionally, I'll get a picture of Jonesy...
Tags
dogs
whippet
hiden
