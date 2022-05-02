Previous
Just Waiting… by caddick
103 / 365

Just Waiting…

…for what happens next.
We know that at certain points in the day excitement can come. In the meantime best to get comfy!
2nd May 2022 2nd May 22

Mike

@caddick
Back again for another year! You’ll see Tetley and TinkerBell (his shadow) who love each other dearly. Occasionally, I'll get a picture of Jonesy...
Photo Details

