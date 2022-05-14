Sign up
104 / 365
What you ‘lookin at?’
Tinker looks annoyed to be asked to pose!
14th May 2022
14th May 22
Mike
ace
@caddick
Back again for another year! You’ll see Tetley and TinkerBell (his shadow) who love each other dearly. Occasionally, I'll get a picture of Jonesy...
104
Tags
dogs
,
whippet
,
arise
