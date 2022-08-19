Sign up
111 / 365
My Bent Nose
Tetley had a bit of a stressful time this morning getting his nails cut! Much like going to the dentist (for us), these things need to be done occasionally!
19th August 2022
19th Aug 22
0
0
Mike
@caddick
Back again for another year! You’ll see Tetley and TinkerBell (his shadow) who love each other dearly. Occasionally, I'll get a picture of Jonesy...
nose
,
dogs
,
whippet
