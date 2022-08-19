Previous
My Bent Nose by caddick
My Bent Nose

Tetley had a bit of a stressful time this morning getting his nails cut! Much like going to the dentist (for us), these things need to be done occasionally!
19th August 2022

Mike

@caddick
Back again for another year! You’ll see Tetley and TinkerBell (his shadow) who love each other dearly. Occasionally, I'll get a picture of Jonesy...
