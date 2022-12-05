Previous
Walking the course by caddick
120 / 365

Walking the course

Sparky’s first day ‘off-lead’ needed immense concentration, assisted by Tinker who showed him some of the senior equipment best avoided!
5th December 2022

Mike

@caddick
A Whippet dog lover
32% complete

