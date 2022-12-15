Sign up
129 / 365
Lolling over a coloured caterpillar
Both Whippets seem to love these soft toys. We thought if they didn’t, like it would double as a useful draught excluder in this cold weather!
15th December 2022
15th Dec 22
0
0
Mike
@caddick
A Whippet dog lover
129
photos
25
followers
61
following
35% complete
View this month »
122
123
124
125
126
127
128
129
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Back Again
Camera
NIKON D3100
Taken
15th December 2022 3:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
toy
,
dogs
,
caterpillar
,
whippet
