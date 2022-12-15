Previous
Next
Lolling over a coloured caterpillar by caddick
129 / 365

Lolling over a coloured caterpillar

Both Whippets seem to love these soft toys. We thought if they didn’t, like it would double as a useful draught excluder in this cold weather!
15th December 2022 15th Dec 22

Mike

@caddick
A Whippet dog lover
35% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise