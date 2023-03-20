Previous
Next
Sparky’s first medal. by caddick
156 / 365

Sparky’s first medal.

Well when we started his ‘puppy training’, who’d have thought he’d last the course?
We are so proud of him.
Well done Sparky.
20th March 2023 20th Mar 23

Mike

@caddick
A Whippet dog lover
42% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise