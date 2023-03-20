Sign up
156 / 365
Sparky’s first medal.
Well when we started his ‘puppy training’, who’d have thought he’d last the course?
We are so proud of him.
Well done Sparky.
20th March 2023
20th Mar 23
Mike
@caddick
A Whippet dog lover
Back Again
dogs
whippet
medal
