Previous
Next
Sparky brushing his teeth by caddick
157 / 365

Sparky brushing his teeth

No longer needed to ease the pain of losing teeth, Sparky’s favourite puppy ‘bone’ still works to keep his teeth nice and clean.
26th March 2023 26th Mar 23

Mike

@caddick
A Whippet dog lover
43% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sally Ings ace
Looks like he really enjoys gnawing on it
March 28th, 2023  
Mike
@salza …just when there’s nothing better to do!
March 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise