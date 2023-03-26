Sign up
157 / 365
Sparky brushing his teeth
No longer needed to ease the pain of losing teeth, Sparky’s favourite puppy ‘bone’ still works to keep his teeth nice and clean.
26th March 2023
26th Mar 23
Mike
@caddick
A Whippet dog lover
157
photos
26
followers
62
following
43% complete
150
151
152
153
154
155
156
157
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
Back Again
Camera
NIKON D3100
Taken
27th March 2023 6:32pm
Tags
teeth
,
dogs
,
whippet
Sally Ings
ace
Looks like he really enjoys gnawing on it
March 28th, 2023
Mike
@salza
…just when there’s nothing better to do!
March 28th, 2023
