161 / 365
Having a nose for it
Not exactly what Tinker had expected, but Sparky seemed to get a taste for for her nose!
All good natured however it might have looked.
30th March 2023
30th Mar 23
0
0
Mike
@caddick
A Whippet dog lover
155
156
157
158
159
160
161
162
Views
0
Album
Back Again
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
28th March 2023 11:16am
Tags
play
,
bite
,
bedlington
,
whippets
