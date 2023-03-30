Previous
Having a nose for it by caddick
161 / 365

Having a nose for it

Not exactly what Tinker had expected, but Sparky seemed to get a taste for for her nose!
All good natured however it might have looked.
Mike

@caddick
A Whippet dog lover
