Previous
Next
Learning to wait. by caddick
167 / 365

Learning to wait.

Sparky seems to have mastered how to ‘wait’ in an impressive turn of speed.
He certainly seems quite a bright spark(!)
13th April 2023 13th Apr 23

Mike

@caddick
A Whippet dog lover
45% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
His look of 'I am being good' with the twinkle in his eye is so exceptionally sweet
April 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise