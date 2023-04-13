Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
167 / 365
Learning to wait.
Sparky seems to have mastered how to ‘wait’ in an impressive turn of speed.
He certainly seems quite a bright spark(!)
13th April 2023
13th Apr 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mike
@caddick
A Whippet dog lover
167
photos
26
followers
62
following
45% complete
View this month »
160
161
162
163
164
165
166
167
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Back Again
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dogs
,
wait
,
bedlington
,
whippets
Walks @ 7
ace
His look of 'I am being good' with the twinkle in his eye is so exceptionally sweet
April 13th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close