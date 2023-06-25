Sign up
Previous
188 / 365
Look at my tongue!
Sparky seems too large to sit on anyone’s lap any more, but that doesn’t stop him from trying!
25th June 2023
25th Jun 23
0
0
Mike
@caddick
A Whippet dog lover
Tags
dogs
,
tongue
,
whippet
