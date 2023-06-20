Previous
Araucaria bidwillii by cadu
Araucaria bidwillii

I have never seen the female cones before so this was a great discovery!
(Have bern at home with flu for a few days, so I’m catching up!)
20th June 2023

Carey

@cadu
