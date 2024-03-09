Previous
Rye sourdough by cadu
Rye sourdough

It’s a bit flat, but then I planned badly and the preferment was quite a bit longer than it should have been. Anyway, happy for a second attempt - it’s already a miracle that I kept the starter alive!.
