Previous
Next
Cooled down, set for 24hrs and ready to eat. Nice bread, not such a great photo with all the clutter in the background by cadu
74 / 365

Cooled down, set for 24hrs and ready to eat. Nice bread, not such a great photo with all the clutter in the background

5th May 2024 5th May 24

Carey

@cadu
21% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise