Previous
110 / 365
Anyone for tea.
Enjoying the cool of late afternoon after a very hot day in rural Morocco
15th June 2024
15th Jun 24
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
15th June 2024 6:27pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
“mint
,
tea”
,
“rural
,
morocco”
Carey
Probably could have/should have édite my foot out of there! Only just noticed it!
June 15th, 2024
