133 / 365
Just because
My husband surprised me with a little bouquet of white roses because I’ve been working too hard! ❤️
27th August 2025
27th Aug 25
Carey
@cadu
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
27th August 2025 10:52pm
Tags
love
roses
bouquet
