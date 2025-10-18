Previous
Through the looking glass - well not quite by cadu
145 / 365

Through the looking glass - well not quite

Women in rural Morocco preparing couscous for 100 people - caught from a hole in the blanket they hung to screen the preparation area.
(They are all aware of the photo)
18th October 2025

