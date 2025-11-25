Previous
Next
Dripping paint ! by cadu
151 / 365

Dripping paint !

This striped bamboo was stunningly bright and the natural markings looked like green paint that had dripped forming the stripes
25th November 2025 25th Nov 25

Carey

@cadu
41% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact