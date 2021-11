Week 6 shapes

1. I chose this subject because the different parts of the glass all have different shapes in them.

2. I like the way the glass looks and I like the cold looking colour of it too.

3. Something I dislike about this photo is that only one part f the glass wall is focused so if I took it again I would change the perspective.

4. Im not sure why but this picture makes me think of a dentist or doctor office.