Previous
Next
Church door circa 1200 ad by cafict
27 / 365

Church door circa 1200 ad

The church on the hill at our village. The church dates to pre 1550 it still has original
Features. But since the earthquake. Few years back (5.4 yes we have earthquakes here) has been deemed unsafe .
10th August 2021 10th Aug 21

Carol Ann

@cafict
A friend from 365 got me onto this. I liked her pictures, so got a similar camera, the rest is history...I love photography but never...
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
What a fabulous historic door.
August 9th, 2021  
LManning (Laura) ace
The texture is wonderful. It really has a sense of age.
August 9th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Welcome to 365 - a great shot of this strong and sturdy historic Church door ! love the colour hues and the textures !
August 9th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise