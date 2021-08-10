Sign up
27 / 365
Church door circa 1200 ad
The church on the hill at our village. The church dates to pre 1550 it still has original
Features. But since the earthquake. Few years back (5.4 yes we have earthquakes here) has been deemed unsafe .
10th August 2021
10th Aug 21
Carol Ann
@cafict
A friend from 365 got me onto this. I liked her pictures, so got a similar camera, the rest is history...I love photography but never...
Public
Public
Tags
door
,
church
,
old
,
historical
Susan Wakely
ace
What a fabulous historic door.
August 9th, 2021
LManning (Laura)
ace
The texture is wonderful. It really has a sense of age.
August 9th, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Welcome to 365 - a great shot of this strong and sturdy historic Church door ! love the colour hues and the textures !
August 9th, 2021
