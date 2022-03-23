Sign up
149 / 365
Syko plays with Nero’s toy
Unfortunately, Nero the cat passed away over the weekend from a chronic kidney problem we only spotted 3 days before he died. Syko has been searching for him and has playing with his toys. It’s very sad
23rd March 2022
23rd Mar 22
0
0
Carol Ann
@cafict
A friend from 365 got me onto this. I liked her pictures, so got a similar camera, the rest is history...I love photography but never...
149
photos
29
followers
73
following
40% complete
142
143
144
145
146
147
148
149
Tags
the
,
cat
,
syko
