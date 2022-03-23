Previous
Syko plays with Nero’s toy by cafict
149 / 365

Syko plays with Nero’s toy

Unfortunately, Nero the cat passed away over the weekend from a chronic kidney problem we only spotted 3 days before he died. Syko has been searching for him and has playing with his toys. It’s very sad
23rd March 2022 23rd Mar 22

Carol Ann

@cafict
A friend from 365 got me onto this. I liked her pictures, so got a similar camera, the rest is history...I love photography but never...
