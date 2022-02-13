Sign up
6 / 365
Sebastião Salgado
Today, the exhibition Amazônia, by the world-renowned Sebastião Salgado, opened.
I had the honor of being with him and photographing him during the event.
13th February 2022
13th Feb 22
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
14th February 2022 12:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
portrait
,
photography
,
work
,
photographer
,
job
,
fotografia
,
portraiture
,
retrato
,
fotógrafo
