Perseverance by calivadventures
49 / 365

Perseverance

As a science teacher who taught astronomy for 6 years, I cannot describe how amazing this moment was. Perseverance landed on Mars!
18th February 2021 18th Feb 21

Amanda Caliva

@calivadventures
