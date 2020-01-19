Previous
white feather. by callymazoo
Photo 394

white feather.

All sorts of different definitions of seeing a white feather whether from a spiritual perspective to war. I felt that it was right that I saw one today. Out walking with a good friend to clear the head.
19th January 2020

Cally

@callymazoo
