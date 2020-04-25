Sign up
Photo 416
ant hill
I wanted to play with my macro and capture the cornflowers, only to find that they were a very popular meal for the ants!
25th April 2020
25th Apr 20
2
0
Cally
@callymazoo
I love photography, but more what others capture. In the past, when travelling I have taken some really pleasing shots but they are all pre...
Tags
nature
,
blue
,
flower
,
ants
,
cornflower
Annie-Sue
ace
I saw my first two colouring yesterday - but the photo turned out not to be in focus - when I take the next shot I'll see if mine are hosting a feast too!
April 26th, 2020
Peter Dulis
ace
Lovely capture ...
April 26th, 2020
