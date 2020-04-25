Previous
ant hill by callymazoo
ant hill

I wanted to play with my macro and capture the cornflowers, only to find that they were a very popular meal for the ants!
25th April 2020 25th Apr 20

Cally

@callymazoo
I love photography, but more what others capture. In the past, when travelling I have taken some really pleasing shots but they are all pre...
Annie-Sue ace
I saw my first two colouring yesterday - but the photo turned out not to be in focus - when I take the next shot I'll see if mine are hosting a feast too!
April 26th, 2020  
Peter Dulis ace
Lovely capture ...
April 26th, 2020  
