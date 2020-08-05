Sign up
Photo 436
Gairloch
A pretty and very small village with a cafe and a couple of fishing amd art shops. They made a good effort at brightening up the foreshore. This was part of a colourful memorial garden.
5th August 2020
5th Aug 20
Cally
@callymazoo
I love photography, but more what others capture. In the past, when travelling I have taken some really pleasing shots but they are all pre...
Tags
blue
,
flowers
,
garden
,
boat
,
scotland
