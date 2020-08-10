Sign up
Photo 441
West coast of Scotland
All so beautiful; it was hard coming home.
10th August 2020
10th Aug 20
Cally
@callymazoo
I love photography, but more what others capture. In the past, when travelling I have taken some really pleasing shots but they are all pre...
3
365 2017
Canon EOS 700D
6th August 2020 12:51pm
Tags
mountain
,
yellow
,
blue
,
water
,
flowers
,
summer
,
scotland
,
lochs
