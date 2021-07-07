Puffin play

My adorable little niece had her photo taken sitting laughing and showing her feet. ‘Mam does du ken puffins dig wi dir feet?!?

... am bin a puffin in da garden’ and later informed my sister under further questioning that they really dig with their beaks and push the mud away with their feet... ‘which explains the state of her nostrils’ Apparently they’re a puffin family and are going to live under the trampoline if it rains 🤦🏻‍♀️ I sent her this photo of Bridie after a play on the beach looking in a similar state.