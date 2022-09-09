Sign up
Photo 566
Jurassic coast in the storm
It was a rather alarming wet thunder and lightning show as I made my way back to the car. My poor dog hid under the bridge at Charmouth, requiring coaching and a lead to come out and run to the car.
9th September 2022
9th Sep 22
Cally
@callymazoo
I love photography, but more what others capture. In the past, when travelling I have taken some really pleasing shots but they are all pre...
568
photos
53
followers
47
following
561
562
563
564
565
566
567
568
Views
9
Album
365 2017
Tags
rocks
,
beach
,
storm
,
jurassic
