Photo 593
Cyanotype play.
I’ve had a little play after buying a sonography set last year. Now I found this unusual And free flowing activity, I’m addicted. I can’t wait for next week when I have a few days to myself and I shall play.
18th July 2024
18th Jul 24
Cally
@callymazoo
I love photography, but more what others capture. In the past, when travelling I have taken some really pleasing shots but they are all pre...
593
photos
2
365 2017
iPhone 12
18th July 2024 6:21pm
blue
cyanotype
sunography
