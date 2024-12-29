Sign up
Previous
Photo 594
Sparrowhawk dinner.
We heard a huge bang and wondered what it was as the youngsters were not out playing football yet. A pigeon had flown straight into the window whilst being pursued by a sparrowhawk. At least it was a quicker death. The bird has to eat.
29th December 2024
29th Dec 24
Cally
@callymazoo
I love photography, but more what others capture. In the past, when travelling I have taken some really pleasing shots but they are all pre...
594
photos
42
followers
40
following
587
588
589
590
591
592
593
594
Views
2
Album
365 2017
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
29th December 2024 2:46pm
Tags
pigeon
,
prey
,
sparrowhawk
