Previous
Sparrowhawk dinner. by callymazoo
Photo 594

Sparrowhawk dinner.

We heard a huge bang and wondered what it was as the youngsters were not out playing football yet. A pigeon had flown straight into the window whilst being pursued by a sparrowhawk. At least it was a quicker death. The bird has to eat.
29th December 2024 29th Dec 24

Cally

@callymazoo
I love photography, but more what others capture. In the past, when travelling I have taken some really pleasing shots but they are all pre...
162% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact