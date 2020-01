A Meaningful Gift

This arrived in the mail... a sympathy gift from the veterinary office where Molly went twice a week for almost 2 years for laser treatments. The vets, techs, and office staff were all so kind and adored our Molly. The handwritten notes mean much to me. The stories in the book are touching, too. It was an hour drive over, about half an hour at the vet, and an hour drive back home. I miss that time with my girl. I miss the friends I met there.