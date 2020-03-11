Sign up
Photo 1253
Graffiti in the National Park
Breaks my heart to see all the graffiti carved into the walls of historic structures in the National Park.
11th March 2020
11th Mar 20
Cathy
ace
@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
9th March 2020 1:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
graffiti
Denise (lyndemc)
ace
Beautiful browns marred by lots of thoughtless behavior. I'm just going to focus on the browns!
March 13th, 2020
