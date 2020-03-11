Previous
Graffiti in the National Park by calm
Graffiti in the National Park

Breaks my heart to see all the graffiti carved into the walls of historic structures in the National Park.
11th March 2020 11th Mar 20

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff.
Denise (lyndemc) ace
Beautiful browns marred by lots of thoughtless behavior. I'm just going to focus on the browns!
March 13th, 2020  
